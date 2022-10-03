Bolt Creek news - One mile stretch of US 2 near Skykomish now open - really!

Monday, October 3, 2022

Bolt Creek fire 
Western Fire Chiefs map

The news was a little muddled today about whether US 2 was open or closed as a result of the Bolt Creek fire.

First it was announced as closed. A few hours later it was opened. But somehow the closed notice was being repeated.

WSDOT Traffic
@wsdot_traffic
OPEN: US 2 has reopened between MP 49 and 50 following today’s earlier closure from the #BoltCreekFire. Thank you for observing the reduced speed limit and for your patience as this remains an ongoing situation with closures possible.
Quote Tweet
WSDOT Traffic
@wsdot_traffic
US 2 has been closed between MP 49 to MP 50 as crews continue to work the #BoltCreekFire. Local signed detour through #SkyKomish will be posted. Check back for updates.

Then, with humor, WSDOT followed up the "closed" notice with this disclaimer. 
This is not accurate. US 2 is OPEN. Looking into which gremlin caused this to go out.

I would have believed either report. The situation has been changing day by day depending on wind and weather conditions.

The fire is 36% contained, which is a major improvement. It has consumed 12486 acres as of 4am and has grown 344 acres in 24 hours. It has been burning for 22 days.

It's a problem because it is burning all along a stretch of US 2 and some small towns. It's also a problem for us because we are getting the smoke.

--Diane Hettrick


