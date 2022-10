County Councilmembers Dembowski, Kohl-Welles to host virtual town hall October 11, 2022

Join King County Councilmembers Rod Dembowski and Jeanne Kohl-Welles on Tuesday, October 11 from 6:30pm to 8pm for a virtual town hall focusing on King County’s 2023-2024 Biennial Budget.









WHEN: 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, October 11, Facebook event:



Submit questions here:



During the event, questions may also be submitted in the comment section of the stream.



Live captions will be enabled. For other questions, including about accessibility accommodations, please call 206-477-1001.



For more information, visit



