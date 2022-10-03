County Councilmembers Dembowski, Kohl-Welles to host virtual town hall October 11, 2022
Monday, October 3, 2022
Join King County Councilmembers Rod Dembowski and Jeanne Kohl-Welles on Tuesday, October 11 from 6:30pm to 8pm for a virtual town hall focusing on King County’s 2023-2024 Biennial Budget.
They will be joined by Dwight Dively, Director of the Office of Performance, Strategy and Budget to take an in-depth look at the Executive’s proposed biennial budget and take questions from the audience.
WHEN: 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, October 11, Facebook event: https://fb.me/e/2ghsHqBas
Virtual town hall, streaming on councilmember Dembowski's official Facebook page: www.facebook.com/CouncilmemberRodDembowski
Or on councilmember Kohl-Wells' Facebook page
Submit questions here: https://forms.gle/Ae7FPz7Q9x3VyrV79
During the event, questions may also be submitted in the comment section of the stream.
Live captions will be enabled. For other questions, including about accessibility accommodations, please call 206-477-1001.
For more information, visit www.kingcounty.gov/townhall
Councilmember Dembowski represents the north end cities of Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, NE Seattle, north Kirkland, Bothell in King county. Councilmember Kohl-Wells represents NE Seattle down to Belltown.
