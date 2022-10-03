Art "STALK" Edmonds all month long

A sampling of what you'll find this month: mid century modern art at Driftwood Modern, Chris Minor at ArtSpot, Jane Gonzalez at Windermere Real Estate, and Kelye Kneeland at Crow.





Third Thursday Art Walk Participants

Aria Studio Gallery | 535 Main St

ArtSpot | 408 Main St

Bench & Board | 610 Main St

Cascadia Art Museum | 190 Sunset Ave

Coldwell Banker Bain | 108 5th Ave S

Cole Gallery | 107 5th Ave S

Crow | 114 4th Ave N

Driftwood Modern | 403-1/2 Main St

Edmonds Bookshop | 111 5th Ave S

Frances Anderson Center | 700 Main St

Gallery North | 401 Main St

Graphite | 202 Main St

Interiors of Edmonds | 326 Main St

MaJe Gallery | 409 Main St

Salish Insurance Group | 111 Main St, suite 111

Windermere Real Estate | 210 5th Ave S







Come Art "STALK" with us this month for Art Walk Edmonds... if you dare!Art all month long, plus Third Thursday Art Walk October 20, 2022 from 5-8pm!It's officially Fall here in Edmonds. The air is crisp, the days are shorter, scarecrows abound and there is new art to be seen! We hope you will dare to join us as we "art stalk" around downtown Edmonds this month.17 locations have new shows up for you, and 16 will have their doors open from 5-8pm on October 20th for you to see some great art and meet the artists!Art lovers young and old are welcomed and encouraged to come out, meet the artists, and get inspired. Take a look at the show descriptions and walking map online to plan your route.Come do something AWEsome with us!