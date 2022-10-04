How the Senior Activity Center is funded

Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center

Neither is accurate! We are an independent non-profit, with staff raising over $600,000/year, through various means.

The Senior Center packed bags of groceries which were delivered to Seniors during the pandemic.

We are deeply grateful to our cities for the financial assistance they provide each year, accounting for 1/6 of our total costs.





As for Sound Generations, we partner with them to provide us a financial credit line throughout the year (we pay off in December), and we contract with them for back-office services, such as IT, Human Resources, and grant tracking.





They bill us for these services as any business would.





The Annual Community Breakfast scheduled for October 13, 2022 has been postponed but in the meantime you may donate on our webpage at www.shorelinelfpseniorcenter.org





Thank you for your support for the work that we do, the programs and the services provided. Help us to continue bringing quality programs, outstanding instructors, and informative events to our community.











