Shoreline Fire Department and State Farm teach kids to plan their escape
Tuesday, October 4, 2022
|(l-r) State Farm agent Jeff Kalvelage and Shoreline Deputy Fire Marshall Ryan Burgess
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire
The Shoreline Fire Department is teaming up with State Farm and the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week™ campaign, “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.™.”
This year’s campaign, October 9 - 15, 2022 works to educate everyone about simple but important steps they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.
Local agent Jeff Kalvelage donated a fire safety kit to Shoreline Fire. The kit contains 500 items the fire station can use to teach kids the importance of safe evacuations during a home fire. The kit was donated in time for the station to have the items on hand to distribute in October, which is Fire Safety Month.
Washington is number 5 in average claim cost. So far this year State Farm has paid almost $59 million in fire claims in Washington alone, with an average claim cost of $78,844. Deputy Fire Marshall Ryan Burgess and agent Kalvelage encourage all residents to actively support fire prevention by developing and practicing a home escape plan with all members of their household.
Here are some important Home Fire Escape Safety Tips:
“Today’s homes burn faster than ever. In a typical home fire, you may have as little as two minutes (or even less time) to safely escape from the time the smoke alarm sounds.
'Your ability to get out depends on early warning from working smoke alarms and advance planning,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of the Outreach and Advocacy division at NFPA.
- Make sure your home escape plan meets the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.
- Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so when one sounds, they all sound.
- Make sure everyone in your family knows at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Always check that all doors and windows open easily.
- Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.
- Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household. Practice at least once during the day and at night.
