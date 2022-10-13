October 13 9pm US 2 has reclosed due to Bolt Creek Fire
Thursday, October 13, 2022
|Crew cleared this tree, opened the road for three hours, then found another tree and closed the road again. Photo courtesy WSDOT
SKYKOMISH - All lanes of US 2 have closed as of 9pm Thursday, October 13, 2022 between mileposts 46 to 50 due to falling trees associated with the Bolt Creek Fire.
Earlier in the day, the road was closed from 10am until 6pm for fire mitigation activity. The roadway reopened shortly after 6pm but was forced to close again at 9pm.
Bolt Creek Fire crews and WSDOT crews will reassess and begin tree removal at daylight Friday, October 14. At this time there is no detour and there is no estimated time for reopening.
Road closure information is posted in the WSDOT real-time travel center and by @wsdot_traffic on Twitter.
