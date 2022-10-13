Join one of these gardening events this weekend

Volunteers at Shoreline Park

Photo courtesy Shoreline Green Partnership At least three parks will have volunteer work parties this weekend. East Central and West - take your pick. At least three parks will have volunteer work parties this weekend. East Central and West - take your pick.





North City Park, and Richmond Beach Saltwater Park on Saturday, and North City Park on Sunday.







Help us get the Park ready for Green Shoreline Day Planting Party!! We will continuing to remove invasive plants in and around restoration site #4, the area between the Park fence line and the paved pathway.



Saturday October 15, 2022 at 9:00 am

HELP US GROW OUR FOREST AT RICHMOND BEACH SALTWATER PARK



Start your weekend with panoramic views of Puget Sound and the Olympia Mountains while helping to take care of native habitat restoration areas. We'll be watering thirsty plants and getting rid of invasive species. We’ll also show you our unique, water-saving irrigation system.



Sunday October 16, 2022 at 10:00 am

SHORELINE PARK WORK PARTY



Please join us in keeping the small forest of Shoreline Park beautiful! If we love this park, it will keep loving us right back. We're dreaming of a park free of invasive plants and filled with native plants. Work areas are manageable.







