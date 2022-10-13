Book review from Shoreline Schools: Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe
Thursday, October 13, 2022
This book features Latinx protagonists and is most suitable for readers ages 12 and up. The feature film version just debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month.
Aristotle is an angry teen with a brother in prison. Dante is a know-it-all who has an unusual way of looking at the world. When the two meet at the swimming pool, they seem to have nothing in common.
But as the loners start spending time together, they discover that they share a special friendship — the kind that changes lives and lasts a lifetime.
And it is through this friendship that Ari and Dante will learn the most important truths about themselves and the kind of people they want to be.
You can learn more about the author, this book, and his other works here: www.benjaminsaenz.com
You can learn more about the author, this book, and his other works here: www.benjaminsaenz.com
0 comments:
Post a Comment