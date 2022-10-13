Book review from Shoreline Schools: Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we'd like to suggest a young adult book titled Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe, by Benjamin Alire Sáenz.









And it is through this friendship that Ari and Dante will learn the most important truths about themselves and the kind of people they want to be.

This book features Latinx protagonists and is most suitable for readers ages 12 and up. The feature film version just debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month.Aristotle is an angry teen with a brother in prison. Dante is a know-it-all who has an unusual way of looking at the world. When the two meet at the swimming pool, they seem to have nothing in common.But as the loners start spending time together, they discover that they share a special friendship — the kind that changes lives and lasts a lifetime.