No rain? Go to the Zoo

Unleash your inner child this weekend! On October 16 and 17, 2022 enjoy discounted adult admission prices—(the same as a child's admission!) at just $12.50 per ticket.

We don't know where all the rain is this October in Seattle, but we can't think of a better way to take advantage of this unseasonably warm fall than by visiting the zoo.









If you haven't yet, put visiting our brown bear cub Juniper at Living Northwest Trail—on the top of your list!



BUY YOUR DISCOUNTED TICKETS NOW!



Woodland Park Zoo 5500 Phinney Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103 From our graceful giraffes and regal tigers to the playful penguins and gregarious gorilla family— there's an animal for everyone to enjoy!If you haven't yet, put visiting our brown bear cub Juniper at Living Northwest Trail—on the top of your list!











