Two Washington men arrested for actions during January 6 Capitol breach

Richard Slaughter of Orting WA in the January 6

Two men from the state of Washington were arrested Wednesday, October 12, 2022 on felony and misdemeanor charges for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.





Their actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.











According to court documents, Slaughter and Gottfried illegally entered the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021. They joined rioters in the area of the Lower West Terrace.



Slaughter was among those in the crowd near the entrance to the tunnel area leading into the Capitol Building. While there, at approximately 3:34pm, he grabbed a police shield from another rioter and kept it from a police officer. He then engaged with officers guarding the tunnel, declaring, among other things, “You guys need to stand down. Just walk away, nobody will f------ hurt any of you.” At approximately 3:58pm, Slaughter used a long pole to attack officers at the front line of the tunnel. He also handed chemical spray to another rioter in the crowd.



Gottfried, meanwhile, also was in front of the tunnel during the same period. At approximately 4pm, he was among those in the mob, using his bodyweight to push against the line of officers. Officers pulled him into the tunnel, where they detained him. He was eventually released.



This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington.



The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Seattle Field Office and its Tacoma Resident Agency. Valuable assistance was provided by the FBI’s Washington Field Office, the U.S. Capitol Police, and the Metropolitan Police Department.



In the 21 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 880 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 270 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.



Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov





A story on KING 5 identifies Slaughter as a mortgage broker and a member of the Orting school board.

