It's October and time for Nile Nightmares Haunted House!





Open October Weekends 7pm-11pm Fri-Sat, 7pm-10pm Sunday





EIGHT HAUNTED ATTRACTIONS!-INCLUDED IN ONE ADMISSION!





Also includes: Creatures of the Corn Maze, Ballinger Cemetery and Hillbilly Holler trail!

(Gen Admission and Fast Pass tickets available online or at the door)

3 Horror themed 5 min. ESCAPE GAMES (Available for a separate charge)





We offer a covered queue line and concession area. Featuring artist and vendor booths in a spooky atmosphere.





Food truck and Carnival Treats Available, Beer Garden available for 21+





Family Funfest: Saturday October 22, 2022, 11am to 3pm. This is a great event for the whole family! Adults get in Free with paid child's admission!





Follow the spotlight to Nile Golf and Country Club, 6601 244th St SW, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043 . Note that the south side of the street is NE 205th Street, Shoreline WA 98155.





Tickets here - military discount with Promo Code FREEDOM22 and military ID











