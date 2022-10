Olympia—October 1, 2022, marked the first day that people could apply for financial aid for the 2023-24 school year.





Applying for financial aid is a crucial first step toward college and career training. Completing a financial aid application opens up more options for the future.





This year, a family of four making up to $107,000 can qualify for financial aid in Washington.





"You won't know if you don't try."