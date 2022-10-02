Homeless service workers may qualify for up to $4,000 in relief

Homelessness is a challenge for communities all across the country and Washington state. The root causes are as complex as the solutions, but workforce shortages are a big factor in many places.





As with so many other sectors, it’s been hard for homeless service providers to recruit and retain workers. These are the individuals who work directly with people experiencing homelessness to connect them to services and who staff shelters and housing facilities.





To help ensure those working as homeless service workers can afford to continue that work, the Washington State Department of Commerce is administering a federal Homeless Service Workers Stipend Program.





The program is funded by $51 million in federal grants. Applications opened this week and eligibility information is available in English and Spanish. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.