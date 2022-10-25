25 Years of Aegis Living: Shoreline Team Celebrates with “Field of Dreams” Party

Aegis staff members at the Field of Dreams party

at the Shoreline facility

For 25 years, Aegis Living has cared for area seniors, offering senior assisted living and memory care across the Puget Sound and beyond.





The local company, founded by Dwayne J. Clark, was created to redefine the senior living industry and set a new standard, fostering an employee-centric business model and ensuring residents live every day to the fullest.





Clark was a long-time industry executive before founding Aegis and felt even more inspired to drive lasting change when his own mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.



Aegis Living opened its first community in 1997, and its first office in Redmond, WA, with a small but mighty team of just two employees.





Aegis Living Shoreline opened in 2005, just 8 years later.





Playing baseball at the Field of Dreams staff party

The Shoreline team celebrated the company milestone and 25th anniversary with a baseball-themed party inspired by the movie “Field of Dreams.” The staff turned the community’s parking lot into a baseball field and served hot dogs and Cracker Jacks for a fun-filled afternoon with the team.



“From starting as a care manager to serving as a director of operations and now as an acting general manager at Aegis Living Shoreline, I could not feel more privileged to work for a company that gives me purpose every single day,” said Ashley Besmehn. “I am honored to work here, and I look forward to the next big milestone."

Aegis Living Shoreline staff celebrated with home runs, laughter, joy, full stomachs, and a true sense of community.



"When I first came to Aegis 14 years ago, I had just lost both my parents. Coming to Aegis was a blessing in that I gained a much bigger family,” said Char Linvog, lead concierge at Aegis Living Shoreline. “Over the past 14 years, I have felt a sense of purpose and belonging."

More than 200 team members have been with Aegis Living for more than 10 years, including seven employees at the Shoreline community:

Norberta Bada (16 years), Charlene Linvog (14 years), Janaira Stokes (12 years), Clarissa-Ann Fitting (11 years), Mila Garcia Silang (10 years), Facundo Aranda (10 years), and Lourdes Bazan (10 years).





Aegis has been voted a great workplace more than a dozen times – from the Top 50 Best Places to Work by Glassdoor to Great Place to Work® certification.



Equally important to its dedication to team and residents is Aegis Living Shoreline’s commitment to the community.









From delivering meals to local seniors, offering continuing education classes to community and healthcare workers, holding support groups for families, sponsoring the farmer's market, concerts in the park, and other community events, and so much more, Aegis Living always strives to make a lasting impact and keep the Shoreline community at the heart or all it does. Shoreline Aegis is located at 14900 1st Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155.





