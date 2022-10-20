New medical resource for local pet parents in need of assistance









"As we continue to see the cost of veterinary care surge across the country, it's been an ongoing goal of SAFe to have the ability to provide services for our low-income and unhoused neighbors,” said Dylan Shaffer, the Rescue’s Community Support Specialist. “For many of these individuals, a visit to the vet is simply financially out of reach. Regardless of where someone may be in their life, their pets are a part of their family. Being able to provide wellness care that meets the needs of our community ensures that all pets are able to continue to live happy, healthy lives in loving homes while easing the financial burden on their owners." This care includes exams, vaccines (Rabies and FVRCP), microchip implantation, flea treatment, dewormer, nail trims, and FIV/FeLV combo tests. This clinic is the first in a series focused on supporting individuals and families in the community who are low-income and/or experiencing homelessness by providing wellness care for their owned cats.This care includes exams, vaccines (Rabies and FVRCP), microchip implantation, flea treatment, dewormer, nail trims, and FIV/FeLV combo tests.





As SAFe’s Community Support program continues to grow, there are plans to expand the available services offered through the monthly clinics.









Also in the works is a facility move to Ballinger Village. ( This wellness clinic is also just one part of a larger community-focused program that SAFe Rescue is putting in place for those that are in need of affordable medical services for their feline companions.Also in the works is a facility move to Ballinger Village. ( Why a cat would need 6400 square feet





“There is so much need for veterinary services in our community,” explains Kim Morgan LVT, SAFe’s Veterinary Care Manager. “With more space, we can acquire more equipment—and that means helping more cats!”

The clinic coming up on Monday, October 24 is currently accepting appointments for eligible clients. Interested parties can sign up on the Rescue’s website and spots will be available until filled. The clinic coming up on Monday, October 24 is currently accepting appointments for eligible clients. Interested parties can sign up on the Rescue’s website and spots will be available until filled.





The next clinic is scheduled for Monday, December 5th, and SAFe Rescue is excited to be able to provide these services to the community.



About SAFe Rescue

SAFe Rescue saves feline lives by taking in homeless cats, giving them the care they need, finding them loving homes, and supporting their human companions.









Seattle Area Feline Rescue is currently located on the border of Seattle and Shoreline, at SAFe Rescue believes each cat has inherent value and that humans and felines enrich each other’s lives. This bond builds compassionate communities with empathy for all living things.Seattle Area Feline Rescue is currently located on the border of Seattle and Shoreline, at 14717 Aurora Ave. N, Shoreline, WA 98133 . SAFe is a non-profit, no-kill rescue, 501c3 #91-2041961.





Each year, 1,400-2,000 felines, including seniors and special needs cats, find homes at SAFe as people searching for new friends visit SAFe's welcoming storefront Adoption Center.





SAFe primarily works with organizations from all over Washington state and across the U.S. to take in cats in need of care. An extensive network of community volunteers and foster families helps the rescue carry out its mission and save more lives.







Shoreline, WA (October 19, 2022) – Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe Rescue) is pleased to announce that onthe first SAFe Rescue Community Wellness Clinic will be held at SAFe’s Adoption Center from 9am to 3pm.