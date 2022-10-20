Trick or Treat and Halloween party at LFP Town Center and Third Place Commons on Halloween night
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Halloween Night Trick-or-Treating and Free Magic Show at Third Place Commons!
The spooky countdown is on to one of the biggest events of the year at Third Place Commons, the annual Halloween Celebration!
First, in the lead-up to the big night both this weekend and next, the days are filled with great Halloween themed performances from the students of the Northwest Ballet Center and Seattle’s Performers.
Check the Third Place Commons online calendar for time and details about these and other events coming up, including great live music onstage (with an open dance floor) every Friday and Saturday night!
Then weeks of special Halloween themed festivities wrap up in a grand finale on Monday, October 31st – Halloween night. The fun begins with trick-or-treating for costumed kiddos across the Town Center at Lake Forest Park from 4 to 6pm.
Participating merchants are still being confirmed, but visit ThirdPlaceCommons.org as the event approaches for an updated list of merchants who will be giving out candy.
Following trick-or-treating at 6pm on the Third Place Commons stage, it’s time for the Spooky Magic Show with Jeff Evans! Perfect for kids of all ages, Jeff’s magic is sure to keep even the littlest witches and goblins entertained to the end.
Halloween at the Commons featuring Jeff Evans is sponsored in part by the good folks at the Friends of the Lake Forest Park Library, so thanks to them for making this fantastic, family event possible.
And remember that events at Third Place Commons are always free and open to everyone, so join in the fun!
Third Place Commons, a community-supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, has been building community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for more than 20 years. Third Place Commons is located in Lake Forest Park Town Center at 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park 98155.
To learn more, or to make a gift to support the market and the Commons, visit ThirdPlaceCommons.org
