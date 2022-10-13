Letter to the Editor: Shoreline council set the levy rate too high

Shoreline’s Proposition 1 on the ballot Nov. 8, 2022, if passed by voters, would increase city property tax by nearly 50%! Prop 1 would also create a $15 million dollar surplus for the City. At the end of 2021, the City already had a surplus of $8.49 million dollars. “Surplus” is money beyond the budgeted items for covering costs for City services.

Please see: www.ShorelineLevy.info for more information. The website is sponsored by Shoreline Citizens for a Fair Levy.

The website includes a “No on Prop 1” statement to respond to the Voters Pamphlet.

The City asked a 13 member volunteer citizen Financial Sustainability Advisory Committee in March-May 2022 for input. I served on that committee.





Committee members did not agree and did not give a proposed levy rate. Committee members raised concerns about increasing city tax costs hurting Shoreline residents if the City Council set the levy lid lift rate too high. The levy rate in combination with property assessments makes Prop 1 nearly a 50% increase in city property tax!





Unfortunately, City Council did choose to set the levy rate too high at $1.39 with Prop 1.

Shoreline’s current property levy rate of $1.13 per $1,000 assessed valuation is already higher than: Lake Forest Park-$0.84; Kenmore-$0.89; Kirkland-$1.11; Redmond-$0.78; and Woodinville-$0.72.

Voting NO on Prop 1 would allow City Council to submit a new levy proposal with a lower levy rate to Shoreline residents that covers costs for City services and is more affordable.

As a Shoreline resident of over 30 years I care about our community. I will be voting NO on Prop 1.

Lisa Brock

