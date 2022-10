Photo by Pete Alexopoulos

on Unsplash Thursday, October 13, 2022 from noon to 5pm. US 2 will be fully closed between mileposts 46 to 49 to allow fire crews responding to the Bolt Creek Fire to perform fire mitigation work near the roadway. Thursday, October 13, 2022 from noon to 5pm. US 2 will be fully closed between mileposts 46 to 49 to allow fire crews responding to the Bolt Creek Fire to perform fire mitigation work near the roadway.





Due to the nature of this work only incident responders and emergency personnel will be permitted through the closure. Travelers need to plan ahead as no detour is available during this time.





Crews finished their work of removing hazardous trees on Wednesday and reopened the road. Crews finished their work of removing hazardous trees on Wednesday and reopened the road.





The trees in the photo are in process of falling to the highway below.