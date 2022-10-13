WSDOT picked up 107 tons of litter from state highways in September

Photo courtesy WSDOT The busy summer roadwork season is winding down and our maintenance crews are turning their attention to winter. The busy summer roadwork season is winding down and our maintenance crews are turning their attention to winter.





But our collaboration with the Department of Ecology, Department of Corrections and Adopt-A-Highway volunteers on litter cleanup continues.





Between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, crews have cleaned up 1,347 TONS of roadside litter in the state, including 107 tons in September.



Litter near homeless encampments is an issue but the vast majority of litter collected is random litter on highways and larger debris like tires, furniture, etc., from unsecured loads.





Of the litter collected so far this year: