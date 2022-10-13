WSDOT picked up 107 tons of litter from state highways in September
Thursday, October 13, 2022
|Photo courtesy WSDOT
But our collaboration with the Department of Ecology, Department of Corrections and Adopt-A-Highway volunteers on litter cleanup continues.
Between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, crews have cleaned up 1,347 TONS of roadside litter in the state, including 107 tons in September.
Litter near homeless encampments is an issue but the vast majority of litter collected is random litter on highways and larger debris like tires, furniture, etc., from unsecured loads.
Of the litter collected so far this year:
- 460 tons are from large debris,
- 388 tons are random roadside litter and
- 322 tons are from or near encampments.
While the work to keep up with litter continues, so does the need for the public to play a role. Please continue to dispose of litter properly, secure your loads and encourage your friends and family to do so as well.
The best way to combat the ongoing and frustrating litter challenge is to stop it from ending up out there in the first place.
--WSDOT (Washington State Department of Transportation)
