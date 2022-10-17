Letter to the Editor: 3 reasons why I'm voting for Proposition 1

To the Editor:





3 reasons why I’m voting for Proposition 1.





First: Proposition 1 will allow Shoreline Police to expand the RADAR program making it available 24/7. RADAR pairs a mental health professional with law enforcement and is recognized as an effective way to help people with a mental health crisis. Shoreline citizens cite mental health and homelessness as top provides for our city, this is an opportunity to improve RADAR.





Second: Proposition 1 will allow the city to keep traffic enforcement in school zones and crime prevention programs in neighborhoods





Third: Proposition 1 will put needed funds into human services for seniors, youth and families.





6 years ago we voted to enact a levy lift of 1.39 per $1000 of assessed value. This is the same rate we are being asked to approve now. It amounts to $30 per month.





Supporting Proposition 1 is common sense. I hope we can show common sense and pass this measure.





Mary Ellen StoneShoreline