Dahlias for Seniors project 2022 completed

Monday, October 17, 2022

Bouquets at the Ridgecrest Pub

Please join us for a Fall and Winter Dahlia Care Webinar Tuesday October 18, 2022 from 1-2:30pm

Another successful Dahlias for Seniors fundraiser generated donations to the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center this summer. Generous efforts by neighbors and friends, including Megan Kogut and her Ridgecrest Public House and Drumlin family eatery, were once again the key. Flowers were also available at the Senior Center.

Photo by John Hibbs
We had an unusually wet, cold May-June this year, causing our blooming season to begin late and reducing blossom numbers. Loyal supporters came through, taking beautiful flowers home and making the fundraiser a success. 

And, if you grow dahlias in the Puget Sound area and your flowers did not thrive this year, be consoled – it was the spring weather, not you, that made it so.

To wrap up the season, you are invited to attend a free webinar on Fall and Winter Dahlia Care this week Tuesday, October 18th, from 1-2:30pm in Zoom. Topics to be covered include:
  • When the season’s over – timing and cutting your dahlia plants back
  • Options for wintering tubers – leaving them in the ground or digging & storing options
  • Correct digging, washing, and cutting tubers before storage
  • Preventing tuber injury from freezing, drying out, molding over winter
  • Preparing a garden for next Spring
Please call the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center to register for the webinar 206-365-1536.



