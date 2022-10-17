Rainbow Girls Trunk or Treat October 30, 2022 at Windermere Shoreline parking lot
Monday, October 17, 2022
Hopelink (Shoreline) Sunday October 30, 2022 in the Windermere/Shoreline Parking lot! 2 to 4pm. Rain or Shine!
Last year over 250 people dropped by to donate to Hopelink, trick-or-treat, admire 18 elaborately decorated cars, win fun prizes, chat with Ken from the Shoreline Historical Museum, check out the fire truck, visit with neighbors, learn about Richmond Highlands Rainbow Girls, and enjoy the hospitality of Windermere/Shoreline!
It's free and all ages are welcome. . . including your dog!
Shout out to their current "Great Pumpkin" sponsors: Windermere Shoreline, Beach House Greetings Shoreline Masonic Lodge, Alfi Real Estate Team, Tommy Quach Real Estate, JC Gagnaire Realtor with more to be added!
"Magnificent Mummy" supporters are Steve Koon Homes, Kira and Nicole Real Estate Services, QFC, Sweet Pearl Bakery and the list is growing. .
Visit Richmond Highlands Rainbow Girls Facebook Page and Event Page for updated info including the names of new sponsors and supporters who have joined the fun.
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066894976767
