Lake Forest Park police calls 10-7 to 10-14-22
Sunday, October 16, 2022
Your officers responded to 260 calls for service or self-initiated incidents, which included the following:
- 80 Traffic related incidents
- 90 Extra patrols / Business checks
- 24 Suspicious Circumstances
- 8 Theft / Shoplift / Fraud
- 9 Welfare checks / Suicidal subject
- 6 Alarms
- 6 Disturbance / 911
- 7 Warrant Arrests
While we don't routinely respond to social media posts, please call 206-364-8216 if you have any questions.
