Lake Forest Park police calls 10-7 to 10-14-22

Sunday, October 16, 2022

Lake Forest Park Police
Weekly Police Calls 10/07-10/14

Your officers responded to 260 calls for service or self-initiated incidents, which included the following:
  • 80 Traffic related incidents
  • 90 Extra patrols / Business checks
  • 24 Suspicious Circumstances
  • 8 Theft / Shoplift / Fraud
  • 9 Welfare checks / Suicidal subject
  • 6 Alarms
  • 6 Disturbance / 911
  • 7 Warrant Arrests

While we don't routinely respond to social media posts, please call 206-364-8216 if you have any questions.



Posted by DKH at 11:49 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  