82º in Shoreline Sunday - 88º in SeaTac

Sunday, October 16, 2022

Multiple smoke plumes from old and new wildfires in the mountains impacting air quality.

82°F was our high temperature today, both at Northridge in central Shoreline and Richmond Beach in west Shoreline. 

At 7pm it was obvious that our onshore flow had returned, as Richmond Beach was 7 degrees cooler than the Northridge station, 76°F vs 69°F. By 9:30pm it was down to 60°F in Northridge and 59°F in Richmond Beach.

October 2022 high and low daily temperatures.
With the onshore flow returning, air quality is now starting to improve with most areas down to the moderate level on the AQI index.

SeaTac's preliminary high temperature of 88°F shatters the record. The old record for the day was 72°F. This is by far the latest in the year it has ever been recorded as that warm. The all-time October high temperature record is 89°F, set on October 1, 1987.





