Good night, Highland
Monday, October 17, 2022
|After the last show. Photo by Terry Green
Today was a day full of celebration. All the open skates were full, the last show was a success, the shop was busy, lots of people came all day. We have many more photos to share from the last few days, but I thought it important to say, “Good night, Highland.”
--Terry Green, co -owner, Highland Ice Arena
|Highland sign glows in the smoke-filled air
Photo by Terry Green
They are getting well-deserved attention from the media. Stories have been published in print and online media and told on radio and TV.
The story that we published on September 5, 2022 End of an Era: Highland Ice Arena closes October 15, 2022 by Jamie Holter, was our top story for three weeks.
Over 100,000 people saw the story and thousands commented, shared, clicked - easily our top story of all time.
The comments were basically all the same, variations of "oh no, a piece of my childhood gone." Then they would forward the story to the people they skated with.
Terry Green and her brother Rick Stephens are the co-owners. They will continue their business sharpening skates.
The building will be demolished and two apartment building built in its place.
|Photos by Dan Hall
Dan Hall, like many, took a recent trip to look at the place he spent so many hours while his daughter played hockey. He shared the photos he took.
--Diane Hettrick
0 comments:
Post a Comment