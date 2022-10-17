Good night, Highland

Monday, October 17, 2022

 

After the last show. Photo by Terry Green

Today was a day full of celebration. All the open skates were full, the last show was a success, the shop was busy, lots of people came all day. We have many more photos to share from the last few days, but I thought it important to say, “Good night, Highland.”
--Terry Green, co -owner, Highland Ice Arena 
Highland sign glows in the smoke-filled air
Photo by Terry Green
#Highland Ice Arena held its last skate on Saturday, October 15, 2022 with a celebration. Teams performed, people skated - some who hadn't skated for years.

They are getting well-deserved attention from the media. Stories have been published in print and online media and told on radio and TV.

The story that we published on September 5, 2022 End of an Era: Highland Ice Arena closes October 15, 2022 by Jamie Holter, was our top story for three weeks.

Over 100,000 people saw the story and thousands commented, shared, clicked - easily our top story of all time.

The comments were basically all the same, variations of "oh no, a piece of my childhood gone." Then they would forward the story to the people they skated with.

Terry Green and her brother Rick Stephens are the co-owners. They will continue their business sharpening skates.

The building will be demolished and two apartment building built in its place.

Photos by Dan Hall

Dan Hall, like many, took a recent trip to look at the place he spent so many hours while his daughter played hockey. He shared the photos he took.

--Diane Hettrick



Posted by DKH at 4:05 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  