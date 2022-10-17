After the last show. Photo by Terry Green

Today was a day full of celebration. All the open skates were full, the last show was a success, the shop was busy, lots of people came all day. We have many more photos to share from the last few days, but I thought it important to say, “Good night, Highland.” --Terry Green, co -owner, Highland Ice Arena

Highland sign glows in the smoke-filled air

Photo by Terry Green





They are getting well-deserved attention from the media. Stories have been published in print and online media and told on radio and TV.









Over 100,000 people saw the story and thousands commented, shared, clicked - easily our top story of all time.





The comments were basically all the same, variations of "oh no, a piece of my childhood gone." Then they would forward the story to the people they skated with.





Terry Green and her brother Rick Stephens are the co-owners. They will continue their business sharpening skates.





The building will be demolished and two apartment building built in its place.





Photos by Dan Hall

Dan Hall, like many, took a recent trip to look at the place he spent so many hours while his daughter played hockey. He shared the photos he took.





--Diane Hettrick













