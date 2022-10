2nd half of property tax due October 31, 2022

econd half is due October 31, 2022. For people who pay their own 2022 Property Tax, rather than having it included in a mortgage payment, the payment deadline for first half was May 2, 2022 and the s





What are Real Property and Personal Property Taxes?

Real property is residential or commercial land and structure(s)

Personal property is assets used in conducting a business

Mobile homes and floating homes are taxed as personal property if not associated with a real property account

Property taxes are paid to the county.









There are senior tax exemptions.





You can sign up for reminders when your taxes are due.