2nd half of property tax due October 31, 2022

Monday, October 17, 2022

For people who pay their own 2022 Property Tax, rather than having it included in a mortgage payment, the payment deadline for first half was May 2, 2022 and the second half is due October 31, 2022.

To review current amounts due please use the safe and secure online eCommerce System 

What are Real Property and Personal Property Taxes?          
  • Real property is residential or commercial land and structure(s)
  • Personal property is assets used in conducting a business 
  • Mobile homes and floating homes are taxed as personal property if not associated with a real property account
Property taxes are paid to the county. There is more information here.


There are senior tax exemptions. Information here: https://senior-exemption.kingcounty.gov/intro

You can sign up for reminders when your taxes are due.



