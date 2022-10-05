Get your hands dirty: Shoreline Gardening events Saturday October 8, 2022

Wednesday, October 5, 2022


Twin Ponds north pond photo by Hitomi Dames

Shoreline Gardening events on Saturday October 8, 2022. Click on the titles to get more information and sign up.

Help Us Grow Our Forest at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park

October 08, 9am-11am @ Richmond Beach Saltwater Park

Start your weekend with panoramic views of Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains while helping to take care of native habitat restoration areas. We'll be watering thirsty native plantings and getting rid of invasive species. We’ll also show you our unique, inexpensive, and water-saving irrigation system – and how you can set it up in your own gardens to save water and keep your plants healthy. We’ll also point out any eagles and osprey that fly by! No experience is necessary; just an interest in having fun while protecting native habitat. We provide all of the tools and work gloves, but you are welcome to bring your own if you wish. We appreciate everyone who comes to help us restore nearshore habitat at the park! more

Twin Ponds North Invasives clean up

October 08, 9:30am-12:30pm @ Twin Ponds Park

Join the team at North Twin Ponds to learn more about native and introduced plants! We'll be removing introduced weeds to help the native plants thrive and improve the health of this forest. more

Are there more? Email Editor@ShorelineAreaNews.com



Posted by DKH at 1:21 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  