Get your hands dirty: Shoreline Gardening events Saturday October 8, 2022
Wednesday, October 5, 2022
|Twin Ponds north pond photo by Hitomi Dames
Shoreline Gardening events on Saturday October 8, 2022. Click on the titles to get more information and sign up.
Help Us Grow Our Forest at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park
October 08, 9am-11am @ Richmond Beach Saltwater Park
Start your weekend with panoramic views of Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains while helping to take care of native habitat restoration areas. We'll be watering thirsty native plantings and getting rid of invasive species. We’ll also show you our unique, inexpensive, and water-saving irrigation system – and how you can set it up in your own gardens to save water and keep your plants healthy. We’ll also point out any eagles and osprey that fly by! No experience is necessary; just an interest in having fun while protecting native habitat. We provide all of the tools and work gloves, but you are welcome to bring your own if you wish. We appreciate everyone who comes to help us restore nearshore habitat at the park! more
Twin Ponds North Invasives clean up
October 08, 9:30am-12:30pm @ Twin Ponds Park
Join the team at North Twin Ponds to learn more about native and introduced plants! We'll be removing introduced weeds to help the native plants thrive and improve the health of this forest. more
Are there more? Email Editor@ShorelineAreaNews.com
Information from the Shoreline Green Partnership Page - Forterra
