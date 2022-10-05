New show at Red Sky Gallery in LFP: The Crow and the Raven

The CROW AND RAVEN show is open at Red Sky Gallery in Lake Forest Park.





This show is made up of work selected from local northwest artists totaling 80 pieces of art.





The show runs until the end of October.





There is an artist reception Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00pm.





Catering provided by The Vulpine Taproom in Lake Forest Park. Wine and beverages are being served.







