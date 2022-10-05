New show at Red Sky Gallery in LFP: The Crow and the Raven

Wednesday, October 5, 2022

The CROW AND RAVEN show is open at Red Sky Gallery in Lake Forest Park. 

This show is made up of work selected from local northwest artists totaling 80 pieces of art. 

The show runs until the end of October. 

There is an artist reception Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00pm. 

Catering provided by The Vulpine Taproom in Lake Forest Park. Wine and beverages are being served.

Red Sky Gallery in Lake Forest Park Town Center, Upper level. 17171 Bothell Way, NE. Lake Forest Park. 98155. 206-755-3529



Posted by DKH at 1:46 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  