Elf-The Musical by Driftwood Players runs November 18 to December 18, 2022

Elf-The Musical

Book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin

Music by Matthew Sklar

Lyrics by Chad Beguelin

Based upon the New Line Cinema film written by David Berenbaum





Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth.

With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.





This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear.



Directed by Craig Schieber and featuring the acting talents of Jordan King (Buddy), Sydney Penticuff (Jovi), Ben Fitch (Walter Hobbs), Sydney Kaser (Emily Hobbs), Calvin Stephens (Michael Hobbs), Miki Murray (Deb), Lillie Paries (Manager), Issac Tian (Mr. Greenway), and Eric L. Hartley (Santa Claus).









The creative team includes Mark and Nancy Press (Music Directors), Christopher Puckett (Vocal Director), Elizabeth Posluns and Laura McFarlane (Co-Choreographers), Tom Williams (Scenic Designer), Richard Beckerman (Lighting Designer), Brian Fletcher (Sound Designer/Production Supervisor), Jeffrey Vaughan (Sound Engineer), Nancy Johnson (Properties Designer), Melina Boivin and Faye Fattingley (Co-Costume Designers), Jenna McElroy (Assistant Costume Designer), Sean Morrone (Stage Manager), and Katie Soulé (Production Manager/Managing Director).



WHEN: November 18-December 18, 2022 - Thursdays-Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm (18 total performances).



TICKETS: $28 General Adults (ages 19-59); $25 Junior/Senior/Military. Available online at



Edmonds Driftwood Players is a volunteer-based, non-profit community theatre with the mission to produce live theatre that entertains, enriches and engages the community. Established in 1958, it is one of the oldest operating community theatres in Washington State.



Performances at the

Edmonds, WA – A title known the world over, Elf-The Musical is a must-see holiday musical, based on the cherished 2003 New Line Cinema hit, Elf.