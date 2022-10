Captain Dry Bones

Photo by Barbara Twaddell



Barbara says that "One of the Pirates of the Caribbean made his way to my house." I'd worry if I were her - it looks like he has settled in.





Photo by Patricia Hale

And this Pirate captain is steering the Jolly Roger through a traffic circle in Ridgecrest. You WILL be careful at intersections! Aargh





The sign says "Made Spooky by Team Trost and Post.