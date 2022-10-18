David Tadlock appointed Shorewood High School Interim Assistant Principal

David Tadlock David Tadlock has been appointed to serve as Interim Assistant Principal at Shorewood High School for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year. David Tadlock has been appointed to serve as Interim Assistant Principal at Shorewood High School for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year.





David replaces Nancy Elder for the current school year, who has been appointed as Interim Director of Classified Staff, Human Resources, for Shoreline Schools.





His 37-year career also includes time as a high school English teacher, a coach, and an administrator, including ten years at Shorewood as both a teacher and an assistant principal.









“David is an administrator who goes above and beyond for students, staff, and the school community,” says Superintendent Reyes. “He fosters school environments that are warm, welcoming, and inclusive, and I am excited to welcome him back to Shorewood High School.”

David holds a bachelor's degree in English Education from Central Washington University and both a master’s degree in School Administration and Superintendent Certificate from Western Washington University. Outside of the work day, David is an avid golfer.

David is a familiar face around Shoreline schools, having served as the principal at Meridian Park Elementary School for the last nine years, and six years prior as the principal at Syre Elementary School.