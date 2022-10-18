44th Annual Rotary Cup Football Game Friday, October 21, 2022

Join us for the 44th Annual Rotary Cup football game next Friday, October 21, at Shoreline Stadium as Shorecrest and Shorewood face off for bragging rights!

Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for seniors (65+)

Tickets are free for Shorecrest and Shorewood students with ASBs

Tickets are $5 for middle school students accompanied by an adult and $7 if they are without an adult

Tickets for children and elementary students are $5

Cash and check are accepted for ticket purchases

Parking is available at the stadium and Shoreline Center

We recommend staying in the stands for halftime to watch the performances and be in place for the traditional "Shoreline Family Photo" that will be taken at the end of halftime for the first time since 2019.

Kick-off is at 7pm, but be sure to arrive early or risk missing some of the action while waiting in line to get into the biggest game of the year!Important Rotary Cup info:Gates open at 5:30pm