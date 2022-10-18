Bach piano concert at St. Dunstan's Sunday, October 23, 2022 to help feed hearts and souls

Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Kohler and Campbell piano at St. Dunstan's
As the Church that Feeds People we hope to help feed people’s hearts and souls with music by providing concerts to the community at large. 

The concerts are free, but donations are accepted at the door for those that want to support and help us to continue to provide these concerts.

On Sunday October 23, 2022 at 3:00pm we have Hartwig Eichberg who will perform Bach's "Aria with Divers Variations," commonly known as the "Goldberg Variations," in its entirety on the beautiful Kohler and Campbell piano at St. Dunstan's. 

The Goldberg Variations count among the few works which Bach had published himself, a sign he valued them highly and wanted them to shape his legacy. 

Experiencing these variations is like getting to know a big family: each of the 30 members gathered has a distinct personality, yet one senses their common relation to the matriarch who sits and shines at the center. This concert will be a musical treat as Bach's artistry and humanity unfolds before us.

Please RSVP on Eventbrite

Suggested Donations: $5 for Students, $15 for Adults, $30 for Families.


