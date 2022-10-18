Hopelink Virtual Open House November 4, 2022

Tuesday, October 18, 2022

The Hopelink food bank in Shoreline is set up like a grocery store.

Hopelink Virtual Open House

This is a great opportunity to learn about how Hopelink programs are serving our community members. We will be introducing our new center managers, sharing important updates on our services, sharing about our Trauma Informed Community of Practice, and more.

All Open Houses will be held on Zoom. Once you complete your registration you will receive an email with the Zoom meeting information.

Shoreline Hopelink Open House
Friday, November 4 from 1:00 to 2:30pm

Shoreline Hopelink Open House – Registration Form



