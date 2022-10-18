Jobs: City of Shoreline Grounds Maintenance Worker I
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
SALARY : $26.87 - $32.69 Hourly
CLOSING DATE:10/28/2022 11:59 PM
GENERAL SUMMARY
Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.
Selected candidates will be subject to virtual interviews. In addition, they may be subject to work-related skills assessments on site.
Job offer to the most successful candidate is contingent upon verification of driving history and a successful passing of a criminal background check.
COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement: A candidate selected and offered the job must demonstrate proof of vaccination against Covid-19. A list of acceptable documents to provide verification can be reviewed here (Download PDF reader).
The Grounds Maintenance Worker positions reside in the Grounds section of the Utility and Operations Division of Public Works Department and report directly to the Grounds Maintenance Supervisor. The City offers generous benefits packet to all regular employees.
This job is represented by Local Union No.763.
DISTINGUISHING CHARACTERISTICS
This is the entry level class in the Grounds Maintenance Worker series. This position performs routine tasks and duties using hand tools, small power tools and light vehicles and equipment. Positions at this level are not expected to function with the same amount of knowledge or skills as positions allocated to the Grounds Maintenance Worker II class and exercise less independent discretion and judgment in matters related to work procedures and methods.
EXAMPLES OF DUTIES
ESSENTIAL AND MARGINAL FUNCTION STATEMENTS
Essential responsibilities and duties may include, but are not limited to, the following:
Essential Functions:
- Performs maintenance tasks common to the care of grounds, landscape and bioretention facilities including edging, leaf blowing, line trimming, litter and graffiti removal mowing, mulching, planting, pruning, raking, trimming and weeding of living infrastructure located within public rights-of-way, easements and other public properties.
- Water shrubs and trees during dry periods using hose or by activating fixed irrigation systems or portable watering systems.
- Assist in irrigation system diagnosis and maintenance including valves, pipe, and sprinkler head or drip line repairs.
- Operate a variety of light equipment including blowers, chainsaws, chippers, edger, hedge trimmers, mowers, line trimmers, pole saws, and pressure washers, etcetera; assist in equipment maintenance, make minor repairs, and monitor and report overall equipment performance.
- Set up, maintain and take down traffic control equipment; performs flagging duties in work zones; and effectively control traffic to ensure a safe working environment.
- Operate City vehicles in a proper and safe manner to transport personnel, materials, and miscellaneous equipment; performs routine maintenance vehicles including maintaining filters, hoses, fuel, oil and other fluid levels.
- Load, transport and unload equipment, material and tools to and from jobsites and assist in cleanup of jobsite upon completion of work.
- Attend weekly and monthly safety meetings and perform monthly safety checks. Perform work in accordance with OSHA safety regulations.
- When in the field, make decisions to ensure that jobs are completed correctly and on time.
- Use asset management software to maintain records, track service requests, create and close work orders, input inspection data, add costs and look up assets.
- Perform after-hours, weekend and holiday work during emergencies, inclement weather, or other essential operating periods to perform vital services such as storm damage cleanup, snow removal, and other duties as required.
Perform other duties as assigned.
QUALIFICATIONS
Knowledge of:
- Hand, power tools and equipment used in landscape construction and grounds maintenance activities.
- Safe use and proper care of power tools and small power equipment.
- Safety rules and regulations related to public works maintenance operations.
- Occupational hazards and standard safety practices.
- Basic computer skills, including the use of Outlook and Word.
- Basic record keeping techniques.
0 comments:
Post a Comment