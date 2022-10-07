Blessing of the Animals at Saint Dunstan’s Sunday October 9, 2022
Friday, October 7, 2022
|Blessing of the Animals Sunday
at Saint Dunstan's
This event is in honor of St. Francis of Assisi whose feast day was October 4th, this past Tuesday. He is well known for the prayer of peace.
We will be serving treats for pets and people from 11:30am - 12:00pm.
At 12pm we will start blessing the animals, and there will be an opportunity to take photos with your pet.
A great time for socializing and meeting new people and pets!
Please RSVP on Eventbrite
Saint Dunstan's Episcopal Church is located at 722 N 145th St, Shoreline WA 98133
