Six by Six NW art show and sale this Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Shoreline Community College
Friday, October 7, 2022
Six by Six NW - this Saturday, October 8
ShoreLake Arts is excited to present the 7th annual 6X6NW, an in-person event on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Shoreline Community College in the PUB building 9000.
- ART - Over 150 artists created hundreds of original works of art!
- BEER AND WINE - Grab a drink at the Wine and Spine Bar sponsored by Dr. Tim Norton of Health Chiropractic and Massage.
- TREATS - Delicious small bites provided by Pacific Northwest Catering Co. and Town and Country Markets Shoreline.
- RAFFLE PRIZES - Enter to win art kits and more from Suzan Shayler!
- LIVE MUSIC - Featuring soulful performances by Ailisa Newhall and Emily Persha.
- AWARDS - Who will win the People’s Choice Award? You decide! Come vote for the winner and also find out who wins the Sponsor's Choice Award.
ShoreLake Arts is excited to present the 7th annual 6X6NW, an in-person event on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Shoreline Community College in the PUB building 9000.
This art sale and fundraiser features hundreds of original works of art, all 6-inches by 6-inches.
DETAILS
Tickets to 6X6NW are just $10 and can be purchased in advance online at www.6x6nw.org or at the door. Entry is free after 6:00pm.
THANK YOU
Events like this don’t just happen. They are joint efforts between the community, businesses, sponsors, and partners.
DETAILS
- Saturday, October 8, 2022, Doors open at 4:00pm
- Shoreline Community College PUB 9000, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Tickets to 6X6NW are just $10 and can be purchased in advance online at www.6x6nw.org or at the door. Entry is free after 6:00pm.
THANK YOU
Events like this don’t just happen. They are joint efforts between the community, businesses, sponsors, and partners.
ShoreLake Arts would like to thank its event sponsors: Jack Malek of Windermere Real Estate, Suzan Shayler, CFP, Edward Jones Financial Advisor, Dr. Tim Norton of Health Chiropractic and Massage, Pacific Northwest Catering Co., and Town and Country Markets Shoreline.
And thank you to our partners: Shoreline Community College, City of Shoreline, Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, City of Lake Forest Park, 4Culture, and ArtsWa.
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.
0 comments:
Post a Comment