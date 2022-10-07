Enhanced Shelter at The Oaks opens a new space for case management services

New case management center at The Oaks

As we’ve continued to grow and adapt to the building and resources at the new 24 x 7 As we’ve continued to grow and adapt to the building and resources at the new 24 x 7 Enhanced Shelter at The Oaks serving North Seattle / King County, it’s been a lot of work converting an older nursing home into a leading shelter space with 60 beds available that also provides 24 hour case management services.





Our new case management center provides a comforting and calming environment that allows our staff to help folks with their personalized planning and housing search.





Special thanks to Deseret Industries Thrift Store and Donation Center for their continued support with furniture and also employment opportunities!





The Oaks is located at 163rd and Aurora Ave N in Shoreline.





--William Towey, Executive Director











