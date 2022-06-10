Rainbow Bingo June 18 at Senior Activity Center
Friday, June 10, 2022
“It’s Super Fun” as quoted on Facebook.
June Rainbow Bingo is on SATURDAY June 18, 2022.
It’s your last chance to see Sylvia until Fall!
Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center holds our monthly fundraiser RAINBOW BINGO with our incredible hostess, Sylvia O'Stayformore.
- Participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a few musical numbers!
- Cost: $20 Admission and $10 at the door for your bingo cards.
- The $20 Admission reserves your seats and includes the evening’s entertainment and loaded nachos.
- Register online https://shorelinelfpseniorcenter.org/events/special-events/
- Call 206-365-1536
- $10 Bingo cards must be purchased at the door by cash or check as required by the Washington State Gambling Commission.
Tickets are still available but we have sold out in the past.
- Bingo is a 21 and over event. Cash bar will serve beer, wine and jello shots.
- Please have ID and Proof of Vaccination available.
- Masks are required as of today, subject to change.
