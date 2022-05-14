Shoreline Historical Museum exhibit highlights Seattle Japanese American Citizens League with special guest Saturday

Kenneth Doutt, Shoreline Historical Museum Director (back row) with Gidget Numoto Terpstra (in kimono) and visitors to the museum. Photo by Sally Yamasaki

Folded cranes: one of the activities Gidget

guides you to make.

Photo by Sally Yamasaki This executive order forced from their homes approximately 120,000 Americans of Japanese ancestry, a majority of whom were American citizens, and relocated them into prison camps.



This executive order forced from their homes approximately 120,000 Americans of Japanese ancestry, a majority of whom were American citizens, and relocated them into prison camps.

The exhibit will be at the Shoreline Historical Museum until May 18, 2022.









The Shoreline Historical Museum is located at







Special guest Gidget Numoto Terpstra will be at the museum on Saturday May 14th from 12pm – 4pm to share her internment experience.The Shoreline Historical Museum is located at 18501 Linden Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133

In honor of this, The Shoreline Historical Museum has an exhibit highlighting the Seattle Japanese American Citizens League’s 100 years of existence which includes the time of WWII and President Roosevelt’s signing of Executive Order 9066.