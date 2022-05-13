I-5, SR 104 southbound ramps and lanes to close overnight for light rail work this weekend





220th SW to SR 104

Crews working on the Lynnwood Link Extension will be closing the southbound lanes of I-5 South from 220th St SW to SR 104 in Shoreline overnight starting on Friday, May 13 through Sunday, May 15.





Northbound traffic lanes will remain open. Northbound lanes are scheduled to be closed the weekend of May 20-22 in the same vicinity.



The closure is necessary for the removal of falsework for span supports. The falsework, which was erected in the fall of 2020, is a temporary steel column system between and outside of the girders used to support the construction of the concrete deck on top of which the light rail trains will travel.













Starting as early as 11pm on Friday, the southbound lanes of I-5 will be closed until 6am the following morning. The southbound lanes will close as early as 11pm on Saturday and will reopen at 6:30am the following morning. On Sunday, the southbound lanes will close as early as 11pm and will reopen at 4am the following morning.For all three nights, the 46th Ave HOV direct access on-ramp to I-5 southbound will close at 9pm and the 220th Ave on-ramp to I-5 southbound will close at 10pm. The MLT Bus Flyover South and North Ramps will remain closed the entire weekend. As a result, ST Express route 512 will be re-routed to bus bay 3.To minimize impacts to drivers, southbound I-5 traffic will need to follow designated detour routes.