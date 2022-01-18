Recology honors Martin Luther King Jr day as a holiday



Recology was closed for Monday's Federal Holiday in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. They notified all customers by robocall.





Each collection day this week will be pushed one day forward: Monday on Tuesday, Tuesday on Wednesday until they finish the week by collecting Friday customers on Saturday.





Recology contracts with Shoreline and half of Seattle. They were never on strike but were delayed by the weather.











