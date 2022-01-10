Paramount Open Space wetland vs the Chehalis River

Photo by Janet Way

The wetlands in Paramount Park Open Space are filled with water, which is what is supposed to happen. Much of the year the Open Space is either dry or only slightly marshy. With the snow melt and downpours the wetlands are proving their worth.





I-5 through Chehalis. Photo courtesy WSDOT To the south of us, Lewis County is continuing to find out why it wasn't a good idea to build a shopping mall in a marsh and the state is realizing they should have routed I-5 differently.





During the past several days WSDOT has had to close 20 miles of I-5 in Chehalis because up to three lanes were under water.





I-5 has been open and then closed and then opened again as the river crests and recedes. Check conditions before you try to drive to Portland.





--Diane Hettrick












