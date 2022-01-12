Jobs: WSDOT Project Delivery Environmental Assistant





In this role, you will serve as an environmental interdisciplinary technical and regulatory specialist. This position provides environmental support to projects for scoping, design, construction, and post-construction efforts to meet National/State Environmental Policy Acts (NEPA/SEPA), environmental review and permitting requirements.





The individual in this position will aid in the planning, preparation, record keeping, and conducting of transportation studies related to biological resources and other environmental technical disciplines to meet regulatory requirements.

(TPS 2) (In-training)Shoreline, WA – Northwest RegionWashington State Department of Transportation has an exciting opportunity for an energetic Project Delivery Environmental Assistant (Transportation Planning Specialist 2), who has a passion for environmental issues and responsible project delivery.