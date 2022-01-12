Jobs: WSDOT Project Delivery Environmental Assistant

Wednesday, January 12, 2022

WSDOT
Project Delivery Environmental Assistant (TPS 2) (In-training)
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region

Washington State Department of Transportation has an exciting opportunity for an energetic Project Delivery Environmental Assistant (Transportation Planning Specialist 2), who has a passion for environmental issues and responsible project delivery. 

In this role, you will serve as an environmental interdisciplinary technical and regulatory specialist. This position provides environmental support to projects for scoping, design, construction, and post-construction efforts to meet National/State Environmental Policy Acts (NEPA/SEPA), environmental review and permitting requirements. 

The individual in this position will aid in the planning, preparation, record keeping, and conducting of transportation studies related to biological resources and other environmental technical disciplines to meet regulatory requirements.

Posted by DKH at 4:02 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  