Jobs: WSDOT Northwest Region IT Field Services – IT Customer Support Journey

Northwest Region IT Field Services – IT Customer Support Journey



Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region (NWR) Information Technology (IT) is currently seeking an IT Customer Support Journey level to serve as the NWR IT Field Services professional.





The NWR IT functions as the central support group for all information technology related equipment and issues for the nearly 2000 employees spread across 97 sites throughout the 6 counties of the NW Region and Mega Programs offices. Specifically, IT is responsible for the management of assets (end-use computer devices, workstations, tablets, servers, storage, data and voice networks, printers, mobile devices, telecommunications systems, cell phones, copiers etc.) and administration of services (training/education, procurement, and solving technology related problems) so that WSDOT staff can complete their assigned work activities.





The NWR IT team is a placed based, forward deployed component of the agency-wide Information Technology Division (ITD) Field Services Team. This position is a journey level professional in the NWR responsible for desktop computer hardware, software, and mobile devices.





The incumbent will apply advanced technical knowledge to independently identify and resolve complex problems with desktop computer systems and related components.









Job description and application This position supports regional customers with standard computing resources, customized hardware, and software solutions as required to meet the business and strategic goals of WSDOT. Additionally, this position meets critical needs for employees to use desktop computing resources to carry out their mission of operating and improving the state’s transportation systems and ensuring the safety of the traveling public in a 24/7 environment.











