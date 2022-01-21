For the Birds: Barred Owls — Denizen of Long Winter Nights

Photo by Elaine Chuang

They have large, feathered talons.

Photo by Elaine Chuang Females are larger than males and may weigh up to a fluffy two pounds. So no, they can’t take your dog.



They prefer to sit on a prominent branch and wait for prey to come into their visual range before silently swooping down and capturing the prey with their strong feathered talons.



Give owls space. Photo by Elaine Chuang Their large eyes and sensitive hearing allow them to locate their small prey. Dark cloudy days they may be seen hunting before dark, especially once breeding season begins in about March.



The male brings food to his mate and nestlings until the youngsters leave the nest at about four weeks, but they don't fly for a week or more after "branching," the term used when they crawl out on a nearest branch using their beaks and talons.

Both parents care for their offspring for usually four months, which is much longer than most owls.



Cavity nesters, Barred Owls need large old trees with holes. They will use nest boxes (unlike their only natural enemy the Great Horned Owl).







The significance of brooding from the first egg means that the nestlings are different ages- in a nest with three eggs the first would be six-nine days older than the youngest.

Barred Owls are noisy owls, frequently making contact calls with their long-term mates, or maybe just making comments. They have a distinctive “Who cooks for you? Who cooks for you all…?” call, but they will often make kind of a barking sound, and other sounds that vary upon their mood.They are a medium-large owl, with dark eyes and a smooth head, and require lots of trees. They prefer old-growth forests, but readily move into second-growth forests, especially damp ones which have more prey. Their preferred meals are voles, shrews and mice, rats, young rabbits and moles. They will eat small fish, frogs, and larger insects.