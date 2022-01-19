Classifieds: Joint meeting of Shoreline Fire commissioners and North City Water

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

SPECIAL MEETING NOTICE

As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Board of Commissioners of Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Meeting on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 5:00pm for a joint Board meeting with North City Water District.

The Special Meeting will be held via Zoom conferencing and
on-site at Station 61 17525 Aurora Ave N

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87122876129?pwd=MzZkNWRJRXd4c09NRnpBMDhoK3lxQT09

Meeting ID: 871 2287 6129
Passcode: 129446

Dial by your location: #253 215 8782


Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith
Executive Assistant
January 18, 2022



Posted by DKH at 1:28 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  