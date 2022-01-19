Classifieds: Joint meeting of Shoreline Fire commissioners and North City Water

SPECIAL MEETING NOTICE

As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Board of Commissioners of Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Meeting on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 5:00pm for a joint Board meeting with North City Water District.The Special Meeting will be held via Zoom conferencing andon-site at Station 61 17525 Aurora Ave NJoin Zoom MeetingMeeting ID: 871 2287 6129Passcode: 129446Dial by your location: #253 215 8782Notice posted by: Beatriz GoldsmithExecutive AssistantJanuary 18, 2022