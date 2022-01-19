Classifieds: Joint meeting of Shoreline Fire commissioners and North City Water
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
SPECIAL MEETING NOTICE
As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Board of Commissioners of Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Meeting on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 5:00pm for a joint Board meeting with North City Water District.
The Special Meeting will be held via Zoom conferencing and
on-site at Station 61 17525 Aurora Ave N
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87122876129?pwd=MzZkNWRJRXd4c09NRnpBMDhoK3lxQT09
Meeting ID: 871 2287 6129
Passcode: 129446
Dial by your location: #253 215 8782
Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith
Executive Assistant
January 18, 2022
