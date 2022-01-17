BIPOC Administrator Virtual Job Fair on January 29 from 1-3pm

BIPOC Administrator Virtual Job Fair on January 29, 2022 from 1-3pm









Join us on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 1:00pm for the Shoreline Public Schools BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) Job Fair for Administrators!





This virtual event is open to everyone but will have a special focus on our district’s interest in and commitment to diversifying our administrative workforce. This is the first of several job fairs the district will host to attract and recruit staff for the coming 2022-2023 school year.



The two-hour event will feature a panel discussion with our superintendent, district leaders and school board. There will also be an opportunity to meet our Equity and Family Engagement Department, learn about our Ethnic Studies Resolution and staff affinity groups.









We hope you’ll join us to learn more about how you can make a difference in our schools and programs! Learn more and register to attend the Shoreline Schools BIPOC Job Fair for Administrators at







Registration will also be available for upcoming screening interviews and application assistance workshops hosted by our Human Resources Department.We hope you’ll join us to learn more about how you can make a difference in our schools and programs! Learn more and register to attend the Shoreline Schools BIPOC Job Fair for Administrators at www.shorelineschools.org/jobfair

Are you a strong educational leader looking to join an amazing team and make a difference for kids every day?