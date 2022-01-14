A back and forth night for Shorewood wrestling team

By Clark Norton





It was a back and for night on Wednesday January 12, 2022 as the Shorewood wrestling team hosted the Mountlake Terrace Hawks.





Mountlake Terrace opened the evening with a pin in the first match at 138 pounds. Shorewood’s Isaac VanHorn gave an emphatic response at 145 pounds, bullying his opponent right from the whistle for a pin in just 32 seconds to tie the team score.





The Hawks refused to back down and used a pair of pins sandwiched around a forfeit to pull out to a 24-6 lead.





The depth of Shorewood gave the Stormrays (formerly Thunderbirds) the lead back as Mountlake Terrace was unable to field a wrestler in the next five weight classes.





Mountlake Terrace captain Sam Treperinas rallied his team with a first round pin at 120 pounds. Another Hawks pin at 126 pounds left the contest tied at 36 to 36 with only one match left.





In the ultimate match Shorewood sent out senior captain Quincy Laflin to face Terrace’s Malachi Hashimoto. It was a nervous energy as both wrestlers started by stalking and probing each other. Hashimoto struck first with a single leg takedown to grab a 2 to 0 lead.





An out of bounds reset gave Laflin a chance to regroup and calm his nerves. Laflin exploded off the bottom for a one point escape and immediately attacked to secure a two point takedown and a 3 to 2 lead.





Once on top Laflin was relentless, pounding Hashimoto into the mat multiple times before turning him over for an emphatic pin and a 42 to 36 Shorewood win.





Shorewood 42 - Mountlake Terrace 36

@ Shorewood High School

*Match began at 138lbs





106: Shyeras Bhattarai SW win by forfeit

113: Owen Mulder SW win by forfeit

120: Sam Treperinas MLT pinned Sky Klein 0:51

126: Isaac Williams MLT pinned Masa Taura 1:46

132: Quincy Laflin SW pinned Malachi Hashimoto 1:21

*138: Jack Bode MLT pinned James Nottingham 1:02

145: Isaac VanHorn SW pinned Bryce Pawling 0:32

152: Double forfeit

160: Jacob Arevalo MLT pinned Addison Brueck 1:34

170: Koby Sedy MLT win by forfeit

182: Jamison Davis MLT pinned Nathaniel Hernandez 0:59

195: Hunter Tibodeau SW win by forfeit

220: RJ Buchheit SW win by forfeit

285: Milan Johnson SW win by forfeit





Shorewood Record: 6-3 Overall, 2-0 Wesco 2A/3A







