Vicki Stiles retires from the Shoreline Historical Museum after 29 years
Monday, October 4, 2021
|Vicki Stiles photo by Anina Coder Sill
Vicki received an award from the Association of King County Historical Organizations (AKCHO) for her outstanding contributions, exceptional leadership, and excellence in duration, quality and spirit of service.
She also received an award from the Shoreline Community College Foundation for Distinguished Community Service.
Through thick and thin, she has led the move from one building into another, and successfully constructed the new Collections and Research Center.
The ribbon cutting ceremony was held on October 18, 2021, with masks donned. (See previous article)
--Anina Coder Sill. Original article published in October 2021 Richmond Beach Community News and reprinted with permission from RBCN
On behalf of the board and the community: a grand thank you to Vicki for her vast knowledge, perseverance, and dedication.
