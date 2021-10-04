Vicki Stiles retires from the Shoreline Historical Museum after 29 years

Monday, October 4, 2021

Vicki Stiles photo by Anina Coder Sill
Vicki Stiles started at the Shoreline Historical Museum (SHM) in 1992 in its original location at the Ronald School (Shorewood High School's location). 

Vicki received an award from the Association of King County Historical Organizations (AKCHO) for her outstanding contributions, exceptional leadership, and excellence in duration, quality and spirit of service. 

She also received an award from the Shoreline Community College Foundation for Distinguished Community Service.

Through thick and thin, she has led the move from one building into another, and successfully constructed the new Collections and Research Center. 

The ribbon cutting ceremony was held on October 18, 2021, with masks donned. (See previous article)

On behalf of the board and the community: a grand thank you to Vicki for her vast knowledge, perseverance, and dedication.

--Anina Coder Sill. Original article published in October 2021 Richmond Beach Community News and reprinted with permission from RBCN



Posted by DKH at 1:35 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  